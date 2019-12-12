CAB protests: Guwahati police commissioner removed, several officers transferred

Guwahati, Dec 12: In a major reshuffle, Guwahati police commissioner Deepak Kumar was on Thursday removed amid the ongoing CAB protests over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that was passed in the Rajya Sabha after the hours-long fiery debates. City police chief Deepak Kumar was removed and Munna Prasad Gupta was appointed in his place, Commissioner and Secretary (Home and Political) Ashutosh Agnihotri told PTI.

Gupta was earlier posted in the Special Protection Group. Additional director general of police (law and order) Mukesh Agarwal was transferred as ADGP (CID) and GP Singh was given his charge. Singh was earlier posted in New Delhi as inspector general of police at the National Investigation Agency.

ADGP (CID) LR Bishnoi has also been transferred as ADGP (training and armed police), the officials said. ADGP SN Singh and deputy inspector general of police Anand Prakash Tiwari have also been brought in to supervise the law and order situation in the state, they said.

Earlier in the day, thousands of people defied curfew in Guwahati and took to the streets, prompting police to open fire, even as protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill intensified in Assam. Police said they had to open fire in Lalung Gaon area in Guwahati after stones were hurled by protestors. The agitators claimed that at least four persons were injured in the shooting.

Police also had to fire in the air in several other areas of the city, including the Guwahati-Shillong Road which turned into a war zone as protestors vandalised shops and buildings, burnt tyres and clashed with security forces. Students' body AASU and peasants' organisation KMSS called for a mega gathering at Latashil playground in the city, which was attended by hundreds of people.

Notwithstanding the restrictions, several prominent personalities from the film and music industry, including icon Zueen Garg, joined the gathering along with college and university students.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there.