CAB protest: UGC NET exam in Assam, Meghalaya postponed; govt employees to cease work on Dec 18

India

oi-Deepika S

Guwahati, Dec 14: UGC NET exam for Assam, Meghalaya has been postponed in view of the protests over the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 (CAB) being approved by Parliament.

"Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2019 exam at the cities of Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Sivasagar, and Tezpur, scheduled for December 15, has been postponed, " said a statement from National Testing Agency.

"Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2019 exam scheduled for tomorrow in Shillong, Meghalaya has also been postponed," it also added.

Revised date of examination will be announced soon.

Internet suspended across Assam till Monday over citizenship act protests

Employees of the Assam government Saturday announced that they will go for cease work on December 18 in protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) President Basab Kalita told PTI that all employees of the state government across Assam will not attend offices on December 18.

"We have opposed the Bill since the beginning and will continue to do so till the Act is revoked," he said.

Meanwhile, internet services across Assam will remain suspended till December 16 to prevent alleged misuse of social media in disturbing peace and to maintain law and order in the state.

As the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was cleared by parliament, violent protests broke out in the state with agitators engaging in pitched battles with the police, forcing the administration to impose curfew in several places.

The legislation has put the Northeast on boil as people fear that it may exacerbate the problem of illegal immigration.