CAB, NRC weapons of mass polarisation: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Dec 16: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday termed the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens as "weapons of mass polarisation" unleashed by fascists on India and said the best defence against them is peaceful satyagraha.

Gandhi said he stands in solidarity with those protesting peacefully against them.

"The CAB and NRC are weapons of mass polarisation unleashed by fascists on India. The best defence against these dirty weapons is peaceful, non violent Satyagraha. I stand in solidarity with all those protesting peacefully against the CAB and NRC," he said on Twitter.

Nationwide protests have broken out after the alleged police brutality on the university students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act in Delhi and Aligarh.

Protesters torched four public buses and two police vehicles in Delhi as they clashed with the police at New Friends' Colony, near Jamia Millia Islamia, during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act, leaving nearly 60 people, including students, cops and fire-fighters, injured.

Delhi Police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob, but denied firing at them. However, video clips of purported police firing, injured students in the university bathroom as well as footage of them bleeding emerged on the social media.

But Delhi Police refuted reports of any casualty during the clashes.

Following the arson on roads, police entered the Jamia university campus, where tension prevailed as several persons were detained for alleged involvement in the violence.