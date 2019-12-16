  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Polls
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CAB, NRC weapons of mass polarisation: Rahul Gandhi

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 16: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday termed the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens as "weapons of mass polarisation" unleashed by fascists on India and said the best defence against them is peaceful satyagraha.

    Gandhi said he stands in solidarity with those protesting peacefully against them.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

    "The CAB and NRC are weapons of mass polarisation unleashed by fascists on India. The best defence against these dirty weapons is peaceful, non violent Satyagraha. I stand in solidarity with all those protesting peacefully against the CAB and NRC," he said on Twitter.

    Rape in India remark: EC wants Rahul Gandhi to explain

    Nationwide protests have broken out after the alleged police brutality on the university students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act in Delhi and Aligarh.

      NEWS AT NOON, DECEMBER 16th

      Protesters torched four public buses and two police vehicles in Delhi as they clashed with the police at New Friends' Colony, near Jamia Millia Islamia, during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act, leaving nearly 60 people, including students, cops and fire-fighters, injured.

      Delhi Police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob, but denied firing at them. However, video clips of purported police firing, injured students in the university bathroom as well as footage of them bleeding emerged on the social media.

      Savarkar’s grandson wants Rahul Gandhi thrashed in public

      But Delhi Police refuted reports of any casualty during the clashes.

      Following the arson on roads, police entered the Jamia university campus, where tension prevailed as several persons were detained for alleged involvement in the violence.

      More RAHUL GANDHI News

      Read more about:

      rahul gandhi citizenship amendment bill nrc

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue