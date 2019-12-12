CAB: No one can take away your rights, PM Modi assures people of Assam

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday has asked people in Assam not to worry about the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, and assured them that "no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture".

Taking to Twitter, Modi said,'' I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of #CAB. I want to assure them- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow.''

The Central Government and I are totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2019

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill offers a path to citizenship for non-Muslim illegal immigrants who faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh. The bill faced fierce opposition in both Houses of Parliament but was approved late last evening by the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier on Wednesday, Modi described the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill by Parliament as a "landmark day" for India and its ethos of compassion and brotherhood. In a tweet, Modi said the bill will "alleviate sufferings of many who faced persecution for years".