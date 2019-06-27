  • search
    Cab driver beaten up in Thane, asked to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

    By PTI
    Thane, Jun 27: Three men have been arrested by police here in Maharashtra for allegedly beating up a Muslim cab driver and later asking him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

    A case under IPC sections 295 (hurting religious sentiments) and 392 (robbery) was registered by Mumbra police, said Deputy Commissioner of Police S S Burse. According to the complainant, Faizal, who drives a cab for an online aggregator, he took some passengers to Diva town in the district Saturday night, the officer said.

    Faizal told police that while returning, he got into a quarrel with four or five men, who were in an inebriated state, and they beat him up. When the accused realized that he was a Muslim, they asked him to say 'Jai Shri Ram'.

    Three men have been arrested and a search was on to nab the other accused, another police official said, without revealing the arrested men's names.

    PTI

