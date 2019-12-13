  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill UK General Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CAB: Cong opposes, BJP tries to corner Uddhav

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 13: BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking immediate implementation of the "historic" amended Citizenship Act in Maharashtra.

    He also urged Thackeray to clarify his government's position after Congress leader and minister Nitin Raut pitched against implementing the law in the state.

    Uddhav Thackeray
    Uddhav Thackeray

    The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) was approved by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha this week, and became an Act after President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to it on Thursday night.

    The Act paves the way for granting Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who have migrated after facing religious persecution in their respective country.

    Railway station set on fire in Bengal's Murshidabad by Citizenship act protesters

    "As you are aware, the historic Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by both the Houses of the Parliament. It should be immediately implemented in Maharashtra as well once it comes in effect in the rest of the country after the President gives assent to it," Shelar said in the letter sent on Friday.

    Shelar, who represents the Bandra West Assembly constituency, said the law is in the interest of the country.

    He condemned the Congress for opposing implementation of the law in the state and said its position on the issue has created confusion among the people of the state.

    The former Maharashtra minister also said the Congress is exhibiting "arrogance" by pitching against the implementation of the law.

    "Hence, you should clear the government's stand on the issue," Shelar demanded in the letter.

    Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said the Congress's view was contemptuous of the country's Constitution and challenges the rights of the Parliament.

    "This act is a historic step taken by the BJP to protect the human rights of those minority community members persecuted on religious ground in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

    "Instead of supporting the step, the Congress is opposing it, which is shocking," Bhandari said in a statement.

    More MAHARASHTRA News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra citizenship amendment bill

    Story first published: Friday, December 13, 2019, 23:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue