  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Arms Act
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CAB: Ayes, 311 Noes, 80 and here is why PM Modi is delighted

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed delight over the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, saying the proposed law is in line with India's centuries-old ethos of assimilation and belief in humanitarian values.

    CAB: Ayes, 311 Noes, 80 and here is why PM Modi is delighted
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The Lok Sabha passed the Bill with 311 votes in favour and 80 against it a little past midnight after a debate that lasted more than seven hours.

    Seeking to provide Indian citizenship, Lok Sabha passes Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

    "Delighted that the Lok Sabha has passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 after a rich and extensive debate. I thank the various MPs and parties that supported the Bill. This Bill is in line with India's centuries-old ethos of assimilation and belief in humanitarian values," he tweeted.

    He said he would like to especially applaud Home Minister Amit Shah for lucidly explaining all aspects of the measure. "He also gave elaborate answers to the various points raised by respective MPs during the discussion in Lok Sabha," Modi said.

    The Prime Minister, who addressed election rallies in Jharkhand earlier in the day, was not present in the House during the passage of the Bill.

    According to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

    More CITIZENSHIP AMENDMENT BILL News

    Read more about:

    citizenship amendment bill lok sabha amit shah narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue