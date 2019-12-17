  • search
    CAA stir: Modi dares Congress to say it's ready to accord Indian citizenship to all Pakistanis

    Bhognadih (Jharkhand), Dec 17: Accusing the Congress of spreading lies over the new citizenship law, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dared the main opposition party to publicly declare it is prepared to accord Indian citizenship to all Pakistanis.

    Amid a wave of violent protests in several parts of the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Modi sought to assuage concerns of Indians apprehensive about getting stripped of their citizenship.

    CAA stir: Modi dares Congress to say its ready to accord Indian citizenship to all Pakistanis
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Addressing an election rally in poll-bound Barhait, Modi said,''I want to assure every citizen again this will have no effect on any citizen of India. People who fought for the freedom of this nation, their citizenship would be snatched away. And they would bring people from outside and grant citizenship after they live here for 5 years.''

    States have no power to refuse implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act

    "The Congress is spreading lies, creating an atmosphere of fear for Muslims over the new law. Citizenship (Amendment) Act neither takes away the rights of Indian citizens nor harms them in any manner," he told an election rally.

    He said the law was enacted for religious minorities of three nations--Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan--who fled their countries because of religious persecution.

    "It's for people who have fled three countries due to atrocities on account of their religious faith. It's for those who are living in miserable conditions and cannot go back," he said. Modi said he wanted to know how the new citizenship law had encroached upon the rights of Indian Muslims, or for that matter, any citizen of the country. "I dare the Congress, its friends to publicly declare they are prepared to accord Indian citizenship to all Pakistanis," he said.

    He also said,''There is only one mantra for us and that is 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai. Congress is now doing dirty politics by spreading lies and rumours: PM Narendra Modi in Barhait, Jharkhand. They should stop using students for their dirty politics.''

