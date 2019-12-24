CAA stir: Jamia students gather at Mandi House, to march till Jantar Mantar; Section 144 imposed

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 24: Ahead of the protest march planned by the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University against the Citizenship Amendment Act, authorities on Tuesday imposed Section 144 in Mandi House area. The Delhi Police teams have been deployed in the area.

The protests against the Act at the Jamia Millia Islamia entered its ninth day on Tuesday. The police crackdown on Jamia students on December 15 after violence at a march organised by the students had led to protests across the country over the new citizenship law. Jamia students had distanced themselves from the violence at the march where mob clashed with the police and set fire to buses and two-wheelers.

The varsity mentioned that police used teargas and lathicharge to disperse protesters gathered on Mathura Road and Julena Road.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act - that cleared parliament earlier this month - makes religion the test of citizenship in India. The government says it will help minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries - Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan - to get citizenship if they fled to India because of religious persecution. Critics say it is designed to discriminate against Muslims and violates the secular principles of the constitution.