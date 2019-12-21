CAA stir: 15 arrested over Daryaganj violence charged with rioting, detained minors released

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 21: Ten people who have been arrested in connection with the violence in Daryaganj in Old Delhi during a protest against the new citizenship law, were charged with rioting and using force to deter policemen from doing duty.

Eight of those detained by the police were minors aged between 14 and 15 years were released on Saturday.

According to police, the protesters had set ablaze a private car parked at Subhash Marg area on Friday evening. The fire was immediately doused.

Bhim Army chief, Chandrashekhar Azad has surrendered before the Delhi police. He was detained after he surrendered before the police at gate number 1 of the Jamia Masjid.

On Friday, he managed to escape from the custody of the police as there was plenty of resistance from the crowd.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police detained 40 persons in connection with the protests at Daryaganj. The protests turned violent after agitators torched a car, following which the police had use water cannons. The protestors set ablaze a private car at Subhash Marg. The fire was immediately doused.

Reportedly, the protesters set ablaze a private car at Subhash Marg, Daryaganj area of Delhi during a protest against the new citizenship law. The fire was however immediately doused with water and fire extinguishers.

There have been widespread protests in different parts of the country against the citizenship law. The protesters say that the law discriminates on the basis of religion. They also said that it destroys the social fabric of the country.