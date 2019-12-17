CAA row: Protests continue across India, Opposition to meet President Kovind today

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 17: Opposition led by Congress will meet President Ram Nath Kovind under the leadership of party chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday to lodge their protest against the government over police action against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University who were protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act.

On second consecutive day, protests demonstrators, including students and local residents, converged outside Jamia Millia Islamia University with tricolour and placards on Tuesday to continue their demonstration against the Citizenship Amended Act and National Register of Citizens.

States have no power to refuse implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act

Ten people with criminal background have been arrested for allegedly being involved in the violence near Jamia Millia Islamia University.

NEWS AT NOON DEC 17th, 2019

"It is the central government which is solely responsible for the violence in the country for bringing a law which is being opposed all over the country and by all opposition political parties. Had the government not brought this law, there would not have been any violence", Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

Congress leaders, led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also held a silent protest from 4pm-6pm in India Gate to press home their point.

While Priyanka said, "an attack on students is an attack on the soul of India", her mother and party chief Sonia Gandhi issued a statement later accusing the BJP of creating instability in the country.

"The BJP is mother of violence and divisiveness," Sonia alleged in the statement.

Student protesters also demanded a probe into the use of teargas inside the Jamia university's library as well as police entering the campus without permission from university authorities.