    CAA Protests: Property worth Rs 80cr damaged, recovery to be made from 'rioters'

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 30: Indian Railways have lost property worth Rs 80 crore during protests across the country against the amended citizenship law and recovery will be made from those found involved in arson and violence, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said today.

    "There has been damage of railway property worth Rs 80 crore during anti-CAA protests. Damages will be recovered from those found involved in arson and violence," Yadav said.

    There has been a spate of violent protests across the country over the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed nationwide NRC.

    Story first published: Monday, December 30, 2019, 15:34 [IST]
