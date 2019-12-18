CAA: Protests outside Jamia enters 3rd day

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 18: Protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens outside Jamia Millia Islamia University here entered third day on Wednesday.

The protesters, including students and local residents, hung a large map of India outside the varsity gate number 7 showing the places where students from other universities are carrying out protests against the CAA.

Another large poster urged the protesters "to maintain the acceleration with zero violence (sic)".

Earlier on Tuesday, the students of Jadavpur University (JU) and SRFTI protested against the police action inside Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi continued for the second day on Tuesday.

Students of the Aliah University formed a human chain to condemn the incident at Jamia.

JU arts faculty students' union leader Ushashi Paul told PTI that around 50 students of the varsity and the Satyjait Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) are on a sit-in since Monday evening demanding punishment for the police personnel involved in the "brutal attack" on Jamia students.

The Jamia students "were on a democratic movement for withdrawal of the discriminatory and un-constitutional Citizenship Amendment Act", she said. Paul said the agitating students of JU and SRFTI will decide about the future course of their action on Wednesday.

To a question about Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee urging everyone, including students to join her protest against the CAA at a rally here, Paul said "Yes, she has been publicly opposing NRC and CAB (now CAA) for quite some time." "But going by the ambivalent and opportunistic way her party had reacted to the issue in the past, who knows how serious she is, her party is, to the issue," Paul said.

Around 500 students of Aliah University, a majority of them girls, formed a human chain at Park Circus seven point crossing for about an hour Tuesday condemning the police action at Jamia Milia Islamia. Farah Khatoon, a student holding placard which read 'we can't be stopped by bullets, we stand by Jamia Milia friends" said "this country belongs to everybody, every community."

"You cannot eliminate us, you cannot muzzle our voices," she said. Presidency University students also took out a rally on Monday on the issue. Police personnel launched a crackdown on protesters inside the Jamia Millia Islamia campus in Delhi on Sunday after buses and police vehicles were gutted during an agitation against the amended citizenship law near the varsity.