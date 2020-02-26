CAA protests: At midnight hearing, Delhi HC directs safe passage of injured victims to hospitals

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 26: As the death toll in northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended citizenship law rose to 17 on Wednesday, in a midnight hearing, Delhi High Court had directed police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for those injured in the violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"The court at this stage is primarily concerned with ensuring the safety of the lives of the injured and provide immediate medical attention... The court accordingly directs Delhi Police to ensure such safe passage by deploying all the resources at its command and on the strength of this order and to ensure that apart from the safe passage, the injured victims receive immediate emergency treatment, if not at the GTB Hospital, then at the LNJP hospital or Maulana azad or any other government hospital," the order reads.

The hearing took place before Justices S. Muralidhar and Anup Jairam Bhambhani under the orders of senior most Judge GS Sistani of Delhi High Court on a plea seeking safe passage of injured victims of violence in the capital to medical institutions with adequate facilities.

Death toll in Delhi violence rises to 17

NEWS AT 3 PM, FEBRUARY 26th, 2020

A status report of compliance, including information about the injured victims and treatments offered to them has to be placed before the court when the matter would be taken up at 2:15 pm on Wednesday.