  • search
Trending Donald Trump Delhi Riots
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CAA protests: At midnight hearing, Delhi HC directs safe passage of injured victims to hospitals

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 26: As the death toll in northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended citizenship law rose to 17 on Wednesday, in a midnight hearing, Delhi High Court had directed police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for those injured in the violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

    "The court at this stage is primarily concerned with ensuring the safety of the lives of the injured and provide immediate medical attention... The court accordingly directs Delhi Police to ensure such safe passage by deploying all the resources at its command and on the strength of this order and to ensure that apart from the safe passage, the injured victims receive immediate emergency treatment, if not at the GTB Hospital, then at the LNJP hospital or Maulana azad or any other government hospital," the order reads.

    CAA protests: At midnight hearing, Delhi HC directs safe passage of injured victims to hospitals

    The hearing took place before Justices S. Muralidhar and Anup Jairam Bhambhani under the orders of senior most Judge GS Sistani of Delhi High Court on a plea seeking safe passage of injured victims of violence in the capital to medical institutions with adequate facilities.

    Death toll in Delhi violence rises to 17

    A status report of compliance, including information about the injured victims and treatments offered to them has to be placed before the court when the matter would be taken up at 2:15 pm on Wednesday.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    delhi high court delhi police injured violence new delhi

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 9:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X