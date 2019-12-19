CAA Protests: Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio suspended in parts of Delhi-NCR

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 19: Amid anti-CAA protests, internet, voice and messaging services by telecom service providers including Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio were suspended in parts of Delhi-NCR following instructions from the police.

As per the order, services were suspended for locations including walled city areas of north and central districts, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jaffarbad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh and Bawana.

"In view of the prevailing law and order situation, it is hereby directed that communication of all types i.e. voice, SMS and internet, be halted from 0900 hours to 1300 hours in Cell IDs/BTS (base transceiver stations) covering the following areas for 19-12-2019," said the order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell.

Anti-citizenship law protest in Bihar: Train services affected, roads blocked during bandh

Bharti Airtel said,''We're complying with instructions received from govt. authorities on suspending Voice, SMS and data in certain areas in New Delhi. Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running.''

Earlier in the day, scores of protestors were detained by the Delhi Police near Red Fort when they tried to take out a march in defiance of the prohibitory orders imposed there to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Swarajya Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav was among those detained, officials said. Protestors, which included activists and students, were dragged into buses in a bid to clear the area.

Holding placards and shouting slogans, the protesters allowed themselves to be escorted to the buses. "I know many of our mates are being detained, despite that many have gathered here. The citizenship of this country cannot be divided and this is our protest call today," Yadav said. Two protests are scheduled in the national capital, one by students and activists and the other by left parties. The two marches are to meet at Shaheen Park near ITO.