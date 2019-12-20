CAA protest: Sharmistha Mukherjee, 49 others detained near Amit Shah’s residence

New Delhi, Dec 20: Sharmistha, Delhi Mahila Congress and Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha was detained near Amit Shah's residence during a protest against the amended citizenship law.

Mukherjee, the daughter of former president Pranab Mukherjee, told PTI that around 50 other women members of the Delhi Mahila Congress were also detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station.

Police said they detained the leader and some other members of the outfit during a protest march near Shah''s residence.

Hundreds of people were temporarily detained by the police in Delhi on Thursday as protesters defied the ban on large gatherings and came out on the streets in hundreds in protest.

Opposition leaders including D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat, Ajay Maken, Sandeep Dikshit and activists Yogendra Yadav and Umar Khalid, were among those detained.

Despite the curbs, supporters of Bhim Army, led by Chandrashekar Azad, are protesting outside the Jama Masjid and are planning to march to Jantar Mantar.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders were imposed in 12 police station areas of Northeast Delhi on Friday as police carried out a flag march in the district which witnessed violence during protests against the amended citizenship law three days ago.

The police also used drones to keep a tab on the law and order situation in the area.