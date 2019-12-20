  • search
Trending Jharkhand Flashback 2019 IPL Auction 2020
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CAA protest: Sharmistha Mukherjee, 49 others detained near Amit Shah’s residence

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 20: Sharmistha, Delhi Mahila Congress and Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha was detained near Amit Shah's residence during a protest against the amended citizenship law.

    CAA protest: Sharmistha Mukherjee, 49 others detained near Amit Shah’s residence
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    Mukherjee, the daughter of former president Pranab Mukherjee, told PTI that around 50 other women members of the Delhi Mahila Congress were also detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station.

    Anti-CAA protest in Gujarat: Cong corporator among 49 held for 'attack' on cops

    Police said they detained the leader and some other members of the outfit during a protest march near Shah''s residence.

    Hundreds of people were temporarily detained by the police in Delhi on Thursday as protesters defied the ban on large gatherings and came out on the streets in hundreds in protest.

    Opposition leaders including D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat, Ajay Maken, Sandeep Dikshit and activists Yogendra Yadav and Umar Khalid, were among those detained.

    Despite the curbs, supporters of Bhim Army, led by Chandrashekar Azad, are protesting outside the Jama Masjid and are planning to march to Jantar Mantar.

    Meanwhile, prohibitory orders were imposed in 12 police station areas of Northeast Delhi on Friday as police carried out a flag march in the district which witnessed violence during protests against the amended citizenship law three days ago.

    The police also used drones to keep a tab on the law and order situation in the area.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    citizenship bill protests new delhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue