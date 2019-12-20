CAA protest: Russia, Canada, US, UK, Isreal issue travel advisory to citizens visiting India

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 20: With violent protests against Citizenship Act spread across the nation, Russia, Canada, US, UK, Isreal authorities have issued travel advisory to its citizens who are in India or planning to visit to be vigilant and if possible refrain from visiting areas controlled by protestors".

"US citizens in India should exercise caution in light of continued protests throughout the country in response to the approval of the Citizenship Amendment Act. The government imposed the law that prevents gatherings of four or more people - known as Section 144 - in Uttar Pradesh and according to press reports in parts of New Delhi as well, including the Red Fort. Curfews remain in place in some areas. Internet, mobile communications services, traffic, and public transport continue to be affected," the US Embassy says in a statement.

"Avoid areas with demonstrations and civil disturbances, keep a low profile, be aware of your surroundings, monitor local media for updates, review your personal security plans, notify friends and family of your safety, follow the instructions of local authorities," the advisory added.

Citizenship law will be implemented, so will be NRC: Nadda after meeting refugees from Afghan

"Russian nationals currently in India or planning to visit the country soon are advised to be vigilant and cautious, avoid crowds and refrain from visiting areas controlled by protestors. Follow our updates," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia tweeted on Thursday.

The UK government too updated its travel advisory for India to warn its citizens against visiting the states in the Northeast.

Last week, Canada had advised its citizens on December 13 to avoid "non-essential" travel to Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland due to the protests.

Israel too warned its citizens to "completely avoid" going to Assam because of violent protests.