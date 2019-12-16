  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Polls
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CAA protest intensifies in UP, police station set on fire, internet suspended in Aligarh

    By
    |

    Mau, Dec 16: The anti-citizenship amended law intensified in Uttar Pradesh. On Monday evening a police station in Mirza Hadipura area of the eastern part of the state was set on fire. Section 144 has been imposed in the Mau area.

    Reportedly, the agitators burnt several vehicles and pelted stones at policemen amid clashes. Police was resorted to fire tear gas shells and lathi-charged to control the mob.

    Twitter Image of Mau police station that is set ablaze
    Twitter Image of Mau police station that is set ablaze

    The cops even tried to douse the fire. The incident was triggered by the crackdown of police on the students at Jamia Millia University in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University.

    UP DGP OP Singh said to news agency ANI, "The situation in Mau is completely under control now. Administration is keeping a close watch on the situation. Section 144 has been imposed in the area."

    Meanwhile, internet services has been suspended in Aligarh (city) till Tuesay midnight.

    On Monday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sat on a symbolic protest at the India Gate in solidarity with students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act.

    On Sunday night, Police personnel launched a crackdown on protesters inside the Jamia Millia Islamia campus in Delhi after buses and police vehicles were gutted during an agitation against the amended citizenship law near the varsity.

    MHA asks States, UTs to check violence, circulation of fake news

    Later, the agitation also spread in Aligarh Muslim University and today students across the nation took out protest rally in the wake of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

    More ALIGARH News

    Read more about:

    aligarh citizenship amendment bill protest

    Story first published: Monday, December 16, 2019, 20:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue