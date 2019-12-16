CAA protest intensifies in UP, police station set on fire, internet suspended in Aligarh

Mau, Dec 16: The anti-citizenship amended law intensified in Uttar Pradesh. On Monday evening a police station in Mirza Hadipura area of the eastern part of the state was set on fire. Section 144 has been imposed in the Mau area.

Reportedly, the agitators burnt several vehicles and pelted stones at policemen amid clashes. Police was resorted to fire tear gas shells and lathi-charged to control the mob.

The cops even tried to douse the fire. The incident was triggered by the crackdown of police on the students at Jamia Millia University in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University.

UP DGP OP Singh said to news agency ANI, "The situation in Mau is completely under control now. Administration is keeping a close watch on the situation. Section 144 has been imposed in the area."

Meanwhile, internet services has been suspended in Aligarh (city) till Tuesay midnight.

On Monday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sat on a symbolic protest at the India Gate in solidarity with students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act.

On Sunday night, Police personnel launched a crackdown on protesters inside the Jamia Millia Islamia campus in Delhi after buses and police vehicles were gutted during an agitation against the amended citizenship law near the varsity.

Later, the agitation also spread in Aligarh Muslim University and today students across the nation took out protest rally in the wake of the Citizenship Amendment Act.