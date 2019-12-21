CAA protest: Gates of all Delhi Metro stations open; schools, colleges in UP shut today

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 21: Massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were reported from across the country where protesters clashed with police on Friday.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday informed that the entry and exit gates of all the metro stations have been opened and normal services will continue in all the metro stations.

"Entry & exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced taking to micro-blogging site Twitter.

On Friday, metro gates of nearly 16 stations including Central Secretariat, Chawri Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Delhi Gate, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Khan Market, Janpath, Pragati Maidan, Mandi House, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Shiv Vihar, Johri Enclave were closed keeping as instructed by the Delhi police due to security concerns in the capital. However, the gates of all the stations except Jama Masjid were lately opened.

Over 46 flights diverted, trains delayed after dense fog engulfs Delhi

Delhi police on Friday (December 20) detained 40 people who were protesting at New Delhi's Daryaganj area.

The protesters set ablaze a private car parked at Subhash Marg area, Daryaganj.The fire was immediately doused with water and fire extinguishers. Most of them had come here from the India Gate and were raising slogans against the Delhi Police.

All schools, colleges in UP to remain shut today

All schools, colleges and universities across Uttar Pradesh will remain shut on Saturday, state officials said. The order comes at a time when protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act have rocked several parts of the state, claiming at least six lives in violence and arson.