CAA protest: Bomb hurled at police, Howrah DCP injured

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Dec 14: The anti- Citizenship Amendment Act outrage aggravates in West Bengal on Tuesday eveing. Situation tensed up in Howrah district of the state. The Deputy Commissioner of Police Howrah, Ajeet Singh Yadav was critically injured, after a bomb was hurled at police.

Reportedly, the incident took place on Tuesday when a bomb was hurled targeting the Howrah police while they were trying to disperse the protesters in Sankrail Manikpur area.

The Howrah DCP Ajeet Singh Yadav has been admitted to a hospital. And is under treatment.

West Bengal: Deputy Commissioner of Police (HQ),Howrah Ajeet Singh Yadav (file pic) injured, after a bomb was hurled at police while they were trying to disperse the protesters in Sankrail Manikpur area, today. He has been admitted to a hospital. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/nJmGmaQEdu — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

The CAA protest in Bengal is intensifying and turning into violence even after Chief Minister appealed to maintain peace and harmony. Agitators raised slogans against the new Citizenship Act at Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district. The police stepped up vigil across the state and as many as 354 protesters were arrested for violence.

Several trains to north Bengal were either cancelled or delayed due to agitation.

CAA row: Protests continue in West Bengal; Internet to remain suspended in Howrah

The chief minister had declared on Monday that the Amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizensh could be enforced in the state only over her "dead body". However, she had also urged the agitators to not indulge in vandalism and arson.

But, the violent protests over the contentious Citizenship Act refused to die down, amid warning by state authorities and appeal from the chief minister.

Meanwhile, the restriction on internet service has been extended for next 48 hours across the North Dinajpur district of the state.