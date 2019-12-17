  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CAA protest: Bomb hurled at police, Howarah DCP injured

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Dec 14: The anti- Citizenship Amendment Act outrage aggravates in West Bengal on Tuesday eveing. Situation tensed up in Howrah district of the state. The Deputy Commissioner of Police Howrah, Ajeet Singh Yadav was critically injured, after a bomb was hurled at police.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Reportedly, the incident took place on Tuesday when a bomb was hurled targeting the Howrag police while they were trying to disperse the protesters in Sankrail Manikpur area.

    The Howrah DCP Ajeet Singh Yadav has been admitted to a hospital. And is under treatment.

    The CAA protest in Bengal is intensifying and turning into violence even after Chief Minister appealed to maintain peace and harmony. Agitators raised slogans against the new Citizenship Act at Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district. The police stepped up vigil across the state and as many as 354 protesters were arrested for violence.

    Several trains to north Bengal were either cancelled or delayed due to agitation.

    CAA row: Protests continue in West Bengal; Internet to remain suspended in Howrah

    The chief minister had declared on Monday that the Amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizensh could be enforced in the state only over her "dead body". However, she had also urged the agitators to not indulge in vandalism and arson.

    But, the violent protests over the contentious Citizenship Act refused to die down, amid warning by state authorities and appeal from the chief minister.

    Meanwhile, the restriction on internet service has been extended for next 48 hours across the North Dinajpur district of the state.

    More CITIZENSHIP AMENDMENT BILL News

    Read more about:

    citizenship amendment bill howrah

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue