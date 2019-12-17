CAA protest: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, AAP MLA appeal for peace in Seelampur

New Delhi, Dec 17: The BJP and the AAP joined ranks to appeal to the residents of Seelampur for peace after the area witnessed violence and arson during a protest against the amended citizenship law on Tuesday. Cricketer-turned-East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir and Seelampur AAP.

MLA Haji Ishraq appealed to people to maintain peace and distance themselves from violence. "I want to appeal to people to maintain peace and distance themselves from any kind of violence. Whatever your grievances, you may peacefully discuss it with the government.

Do not be misled by any political party or any person," Gambhir said. Ishraq, the local AAP MLA, too appealed for peace and urged people to peacefully register their protest.

"I am appealing to all the people to register their protest and convey their message peacefully," Ishraq said in a video message.

Angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law torched several motor bikes, pelted stones at police and damaged public buses in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area in fresh violence in the national capital over the act.

The Seelampur MLA urged local people against venturing out on main roads of the area to protest. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also appealed to the people to not indulge in any violence and hold demonstrations peacefully. Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said people should maintain peace.