  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CAA: Paramilitary forces, drones beef up security in UP to prevent clashes after Friday prayers

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Dec 27: Security was mounted and patrolling intensified in sensitive areas across Uttar Pradesh to ensure peace during Friday prayers in view of widespread violence by those protesting against the amended citizenship act last week which claimed 19 lives.

    As a precautionary measure, Internet services, that were resumed after nearly a week, were suspended again in Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli.

    CAA: Paramilitary forces, drones beef up security in UP to prevent clashes after Friday prayers

    In Agra, the services will remain suspended till Friday evening, a senior police official said. To avoid a repeat of last Friday's violence in Gorakhpur, police staged flag march in sensitive areas and held a meeting with peace committees in all circle and police station areas.

    Norwegian tourist questioned in Kochi questioned for taking part in CAB protests

    Paramilitary force personnel and state police force have been deployed, and drone cameras are being used to ensure security on Friday, Gorakhpur District Magistrate Vijyendra Pandiyan said.

      NEWS AT NOON, DECEMBER 27th

      Meanwhile, the process to confiscate the property of those involved in damaging public assets during the protests gained momentum as 372 people were served notices in different districts.

      A Home Department spokesperson on Thursday put the death toll at 19 in the violence, which left 288 policemen injured, including 61 who received firearm injury. He said 327 FIRs have been registered and 5,558 preventive arrests made.

      More PARAMILITARY FORCES News

      Read more about:

      paramilitary forces security uttar pradesh citizenship bill

      Story first published: Friday, December 27, 2019, 10:27 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 27, 2019
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue