    CAA, NRC ploys to divert attention from serious issues: Sharad Pawar

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 21: NCP president Sharad Pawar slammed the NDA government on Saturday, saying the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens were "ploys to divert" attention from serious issues plaguing the country. "CAA and NRC are ploys to divert people's attention from serious issues that the country is facing," he told reporters here.

    "Not just minorities, but those who care for the country's unity and progress are opposing CAA and NRC. The new citizenship law will disturb and hurt religious and social unity and harmony of the country," he said. He questioned why only migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given citizenship under the amended law and not the Sri Lankan Tamils.

    Sharad Pawar
    Sharad Pawar

    Eight states, including Bihar, ruled by an NDA ally, have refused to implement the law and Maharashtra should also take a similar stand, Pawar said in response to a query. "The CAA may be a central act, but the implementation will be done by the state agencies. But do the states have resources and machinery to do so," he asked.

      The former Union minister also sought an SIT probe, headed by a retired judge, into Pune police's action against activists in the Elgar Parishad case.

      Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 14:11 [IST]
