    CAA is no threat to Muslims: Rajinikanth

    Chennai, Feb 05: The south superstar-turned-politician Rajinikanth while speaking of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Wednesday has said that the new citizenship law is no threat to Muslims, and if any Muslim faces trouble then he will be the first person to raise voice for them.

    The Thalaiva of south film industry's political debut has been anticipated for some time and is expected before the Tamil Nadu election next year.

    On Wednesday, he urged students to hold protests against CAA and NRC only after analysing the subjects and discussing with their professors.

    After Kerala, DMK seeks resolution against Citizenship Act

    Last year, December also Rajinikanth had expressed his concern over nationwide violence over the citizenship law.

    He earlier had also said that violence and rioting cannot be a way to find solution to any issue.

      He even took on to Twitter, he wrote, "Violence and rioting should not become a way to find solution for any issue. I request the people of India to stay united and vigilant keeping in mind the nation's security and welfare."

      X