    CAA: Hundreds defy prohibitory orders, gather at Red Fort to protest

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 19: Hundreds of protestors began their march against the amended Citizenship Act on Thursday, defying CrPC section 144 imposed by Delhi Police in Red Fort area.

    Two protests are scheduled in the national capital with students and activists on one hand and the Left parties on the other. The two marches are to meet at Shaheen Park near ITO.

    Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter

    "I know many of our mates are being detained, despite that many have gathered here," Swarajya Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav said.

    He said "the citizenship of this country cannot be divided and this is our protest call today".

      NEWS AT NOON DEC 19th, 2019

      Earlier in the day, Delhi Police imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 near the Red Fort ahead of a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, officials said. Lahori Gate, Kashmere Gate and Kotwali police stations will come under this order, they said.

      Police has already denied the permission for the protest near the Red Fort citing law and order issues, but the protestors said they will go ahead with the march.

      Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 12:01 [IST]
