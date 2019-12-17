CAA: 10 with criminal background arrested for Jamia violence, none students

New Delhi, Dec 17: Ten people with criminal background have been arrested for allegedly being involved in the violence near Jamia Millia Islamia University here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were arrested on Monday night, they said. According to a senior police officer said, no student has been arrested.

The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to violence and arson in which four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were damaged.

Two people who were apparently caught in the Jamia violence are being treated for "gunshot injuries" at Safdarjung Hospital, PTI reported on Monday. However, the Delhi Police said it did not open fire during the Sunday incident and its personnel were not carrying firearms.

DCP, South-East Delhi, Chinmoy Biswal reacted to reports regarding bullet injuries to Jamia Milia Islamia students on Monday and said, "No bullet was fired by police. Only tear gas shells were used to disperse the violent mob who were pelting stones at police." "The nature of injuries being reported could be due to the sharp end of tear gas shells and we are probing the allegations," a senior police officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

Protests both violent and peaceful erupted across India on Monday against the police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi and the Citizenship Amendment Act as students and political leaders took to the streets.