c0c0n conference attracts huge registrations in wake of current digital threats

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 12: In wake of digital threats emerging in all aspects of the present connected world, the announcement of the c0c0n- cyber security and Hacking conference, on the virtual platform, has attracted scores of IT enthusiasts who have registered in big numbers to attend the conference, which primarily deals in identifying the latest threats in the digital world and in discussing and deliberating on the solutions to handle the threats.

The Conference organised by Kerala Police along with the Information Security Research Association (ISRA) and The Society for the Policing of Cyberspace (POLCYB, a not-for-profit society based in British Columbia, Canada) is bound to become one of the largest cyber security conferences in this part of the world, with registrations already touching 4000 delegates.

The Conference which will be inaugurated by the Honourable Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan, on the 18th of September, will showcase international and National speakers, including Honourable National Security Advisor Ajith Doval, who will talk on Cyber Security in the post COVID era, Amithabh Kant, CEO of NITI Ayog who will be speaking on current digital security scenario and Kris Gopalkrishnan, Co-Founder, Infosys, who will delve on privacy issues.

Apart from this a host of International speakers, including H.R.H. Prince Michel de Yougoslavie, Grandson of King Umberto of Italy and Prince Paul of Yugoslavia, Monaco, who will be delivering the keynote address at the conference.

The other keynote speakers include Chris Roberts, vCISO, Advisor, Researcher, Hacker, Etc. HillBilly Hit Squad, known popularly in the IT circles as the 'Plane Hacker', who gained global attention in 2015 for demonstrating the linkage between various aviation systems, both on the ground and while in the air, that allowed the exploitation of attacks against flight control system. Roberts is considered one of the world's foremost experts on counter threat intelligence and vulnerability research within the Information Security industry.

Other Keynote speakers include Dr. Ajeet Bajpai, Director General, National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC), Shibulal, Co founder Infosys, NJ Walsh Chief - Cybercrime and Anti-Money Laundering Department United Nations, Dr Fyodor Yarochkin, Senior Researcher, Forward-Looking Threat Research, Trend Micro, Riccardo ten Cate 1111, CTO, Zerocopter, Ryan Sherstobitoff, Senior Analyst, McAfee ADVANCED Threat RESEARCH", Ambassador Adam Blackwell, VP International Development Services Group / World Economic Forum Meta-Council, Sunil Varkey, MD & Global Head of Cyber Security Assessments & Testing, HSBC, Tal Catran, Marketing Manager, Israel Aerospace Industries (MHT Division), Yair Feldman CIO - Israeli Bank, Iris Shield - Founder, Amit Dubey, Chief Security Architect, Tech Mahindra, William Egerton, Chief Cyber Officer Astaara Company Limited (UK), Sultan Al-Owais, Corporate Digital Services Director, Prime Minister's Office - United Arab Emirates. Chloe Messdaghi VP, Strategy, Point3 Security, Tamaghna Basu CTO neoEYED Inc., Gem George, Security Consultant, Sreehari Haridas Operator Red Team Village, Jorge Orchilles Chief Technology Officer SCYTHE, Dan Levy, Senior Manager, EY Israel Advanced Security Center, Harsh Bothra, Cyber Security Analyst, Detox Technologies, Jameel Nabbo, Principal Offensive Security Consultant, Capgemini, Adam Laurie, Global Security Associate Partner and Lead Hardware Hacker, IBM X-Force Red, Sachin S Kamath, Offensive Security Lead, Phillip Wylie, Senior Red Team Lead and Pierre Francois Maillard, famous Hacker.

The Valedictory Session of the conference will be inaugurated by the Honourable Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, on 19th September. The conference will be addressed by Loknath Behera IPS, State Police Chief and Chariman of the Organising Committee and Manoj Abraham IPS Vice Chairman of the Organising Committee. The event which aims at providing a platform to discuss, showcase, educate, understand and spread awareness on the latest trends in information, cyber and hi-tech crimes, is particularly relevant in the present time, when the cyber crimes has shown a upsurge. It will also facilitate discussions and sharing of new information and latest trends in cyber crimes across the world.

The conference will be held virtually in "10times platform" which provides a virtual conference like setting with multiple tracks, Individual table settings, virtual exhibitions etc, which would provide the delegates, a almost a near similar atmosphere, as any physical c0c0n conference.

Kerala Police, have been leaders, in Digital Innovation and Digital Inclusion into day to day policing. With success stories such as, Cyberdome- A PPP Cyber Centre of excellence in cyber security as well as technology augmentation for effective policing, CCSE- Countering Online Exploitation against children, Integrated Police App- POL-App, KIDSGLOVE- A Portal for online protection of children, First Police Robot (KP-BOT) and a host of other digital Innovations and solutions, Kerala Police along with its partners are venturing into the virtual platform, to draw all stakeholders together to make the digital world, safe and secure.

c0c0n 2020 will mainly have Security briefings in three different Tracks, where talks on all relevant and latest topics on Hacking, security and Technology would be delivered. It would also have Hands-on Training and Capacity Building Workshops on the latest topics in the post COVID times. It also offers facility for Entertainment with Networking with Industry toppers, top ethical hackers, police officers, International Organisations etc.

Exhibitions on the latest in Hardware and software and Experience centres will be available where the latest hardware and software in cyber technology would be displayed virtually. Additionally Capture the Flag Contest & Dome CTF would be available for the delegates.

The conference aims at providing a common platform for security forces, government, industrial leaders, start-ups, students, and professionals to get hands-on exposure to the latest technological advancements in the field and so it is urged to register and keep abrest with the latest in cyber crimes and mitigation techniques

The registration for the conference is open and is totally free and the much sought after conference goodies, are available on discounted payment basis, online.

Event registration is open at https://india.c0c0n.org/2020/home