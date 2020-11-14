Will ensure BJP is out of power for 25 years says Sanjay Raut

C T Ravi gets Maharashtra, TN: BJP rejigs state in-charges

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 14: The new list of in-charges and co-in-charges of the state units have been announced by BJP President, J P Nadda.

In Karnataka, BJP General Secretary, Arun Singh will replace Murlidhar Rao. Madhya Pradesh will now be handled by Rao. It may be recalled that Rao and Ram Madhav were dropped as General Secretaries by Nadda recently. Madhav's name has not been announced as an in-charge for any of the states.

BJP Telangana leader D K Aruna will be co-incharge in Karnataka, while Singh will also look after Rajasthan. C T Ravi has been made in charge of three states-Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Goa. Ravi, it may be recalled had resigned as minister in the B S Yediyurappa government after he was made General Secretary.

On the other hand Kailash Vijayvargiya will remain in-charge of West Bengal. He would be assisted by Arvind Menon and IT cell chief, Amit Malviya. Baijayant Panda will be in charge of Assam and party affairs in Delhi.

Radhamohan Singh will be in charge of Uttar Pradesh and he would be assisted by Sunil Ojha, Satyakumar and Sanjeev Chaurasia. Bhupendra Yadav will continue to be in charge of Bihar and Gujarat.

Pankaja Munde will be co-incharge of Madhya Pradesh. V Muraleedharan will continue as in-charge of Madhya Pradesh. Sambit Patra will be in charge of Manipur.