C M Yediyurappa announces COVID-19 financial package of Rs 1,610 cr

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Bengaluru, May 06: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced that package of Rs 1,610 crores will be released as COVID-19 financial package.

The CM also announced that RS 5,000 will be given as one time compensation to barbers and drivers.

"People are facing financial problems due to the lockdown, therefore, a package of Rs. 1,610 crores will be released as COVID-19 financial package. One time compensation of Rs 5,000 will be given to 2,30,000 barbers and 7,75,000 drivers," announced Yediyurappa.

Karnataka govt cancels special migrant trains, wants to revive economy

He further added, "We have sent around 1 lakh people in 3,500 buses and trains, back to their home towns. I have also appealed to the migrant workers to stay as the construction work has resumed now."

Meanwhile, Karnataka has decided to cancel all trains arranged to transport migrant workers. The decision comes a day after Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa appealed to the labourers to stay back.

A package of Rs. 1610 crores will be released as #COVID19 financial package. One time compensation of Rs 5000 will be given to 230,000 barbers and 775,000 drivers: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa. #CoronavirusLockdown https://t.co/tuiJK6ONIo — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

Yediyurappa also announced a hike in excise duty on liquor. Total excise duty on liquor in Karnataka now stands at 17 per cent.