  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    C M Yediyurappa announces COVID-19 financial package of Rs 1,610 cr

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, May 06: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced that package of Rs 1,610 crores will be released as COVID-19 financial package.

    The CM also announced that RS 5,000 will be given as one time compensation to barbers and drivers.

    C M Yediyurappa announces COVID-19 financial package of Rs 1,610 cr
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    "People are facing financial problems due to the lockdown, therefore, a package of Rs. 1,610 crores will be released as COVID-19 financial package. One time compensation of Rs 5,000 will be given to 2,30,000 barbers and 7,75,000 drivers," announced Yediyurappa.

    Karnataka govt cancels special migrant trains, wants to revive economy

    He further added, "We have sent around 1 lakh people in 3,500 buses and trains, back to their home towns. I have also appealed to the migrant workers to stay as the construction work has resumed now."

    Meanwhile, Karnataka has decided to cancel all trains arranged to transport migrant workers. The decision comes a day after Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa appealed to the labourers to stay back.

    Yediyurappa also announced a hike in excise duty on liquor. Total excise duty on liquor in Karnataka now stands at 17 per cent.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus bs yediyurappa karnataka

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 12:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 6, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X