    Lucknow (UP), Jun 26: The Samajwadi Party candidate was leading in the Rampur Lok Sabha seat while the BJP nominee was ahead in Azamgarh, counting for which began Sunday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    According to available trends, SP candidate Mohd Asim Raja has a lead of over 9,987 votes in Rampur over his nearest rival Ghanshyam Lodhi of the BJP. In Azamgarh, SP's Dharmendra Yadav is leading by 4,917 votes over BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', his nearest rival. BSP's Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali is trailing at third spot in Azamgarh.

    While in Rampur there is direct fight between SP and BJP, Azamgarh is witnessing a triangular contest with BSP forming the third corner.

    The bypolls were necessitated by resignations of the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Azam Khan from Azamgarh and Rampur seats, respectively.

    Both leaders quit as Lok Sabha MPs following their election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in the elections held earlier this year.

    In Rampur, the BJP fielded Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi, who recently joined the party. Asim Raja, handpicked by Azam Khan is the SP candidate. The Mayawati-led BSP is not contesting from Rampur.

    The Azamgarh seat saw a triangular contest among BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua', a Bhojpuri actor-singer, SP's Dharmendra Yadav and BSP's Shah Alam, also known as Guddu Jamali.

