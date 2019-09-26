Bypolls 2019: Not only votes, but divided Opposition may help BJP in Bihar

Patna, Sep 26: The opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar, which speak of forming a strong front to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seems to have not learnt any lesson after being routed in 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Bihar as alliance partners still stand divided.

Voters are confused by the contradictions in their stand on to take on ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming by-elections for five Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat in the state. This confusion may just help the BJP in the state.

The fact is that these parties talk of defeating the saffron party but have not been able to finalise an alliance is a clear concern for voters.

By-elections are taking place for Samastipur Lok Sabha seat necessitated by the death of the sitting LJP MP besides Daraunda, Nathnagar, Simari Bakhtiarpur, Kishanganj and Belhar assembly segments as the incumbent JD(U) MLAs and a Congress MLA have got elected to the Parliament.

RJD's solo decision

Lalu Prasad's RJD, which heads the grand alliance understood to have given party tickets to its candidates for Nathnagar, Simari Bakhtiarpur and Belhar besides telling its cadres that the nominee for Daraunda will be announced soon, according to PTI.

Jitan Ram Manjhi upset

This has angered, Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, who rushed to Bhagalpur and announced candidature of his party's Ajay Rai for Nathnagar in the district.

Manjhi sought to know whether the RJD "wants to remain in the Grand Alliance or walk out. Manjhi made it clear that his party candidate will file his nomination papers on September 30, the last date for doing so.

Notably, Manjhi a former Chief Minister, who has been upset with the RJD for not giving his party a "respectable" number of seats in Lok Sabha polls had last week announced that his party would contest Nathnagar "come what may".

However, the RJD defended the party's decision saying these were its "traditional strongholds" and pointing out that it has not staked claim over Kishanganj since it was a sitting seat of the Congress.

Congress to go solo?

Notably, the Congress which is also part of the grand alliance is yet to reveal its stand on the elections. This has raised speculations that the Congress party may go solo in the five assembly and one Lok Sabha seats.

Manoj Jha appeals to partners

Meanwhile, RJD national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha urged alliance partners to hold their horses.

Speaking to reports, Jha told "We are experiencing a period of political adversity. I would urge allies not to make haste and take any decision that may not be in sync with the ground realities".

On the otherhand, the NDA, which comprises BJP, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswans LJP, is yet to announce its candidates.

ACccording to PTI reports LJP MP Ram Chandra Paswans son Prince is set to make his electoral debut from Samastipur.

Among the assembly segments, the JD(U) is expected to contest all four of its sitting seats leaving Kishanganj for the BJP, which had finished runner-up in 2015.

The BJP-led NDA registered a spectacular victory in Bihar getting 39 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats. While the RJD, the main opposition party in Bihar, drew a blank, the Congress managed to get a lone seat.