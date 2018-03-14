'Bypoll results shows that voters are angry with BJP', says Rahul Gandhi

Congratulating the winning candidates in bypolls, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that it is clear from the by-poll results that voters are angry with BJP and they will vote for the non-BJP candidate who has the strongest chance of winning.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said,''It is clear from the by-poll results that voters are angry with BJP and they will vote for the non-BJP candidate who has strongest chance of winning. As far as, Congress is concerned, we are committed towards re-building the Party in UP, and it does not happen overnight.''

The SP-BSP alliance has consolidated its lead in Gorakhpur Lok Sabha bypoll and is ahead by over 26,000 votes.

Candidates of the Samajwadi Party consolidated their leads over nearest BJP rivals in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, latest trends showed. In both seats, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party is supporting the SP candidate.

In Bihar, the RJD won in Jehanabad, while the BJP won Bhabua. In the third seat, Araria, Lalu Prasad's RJD is leading by 86,000 votes.

The results are being keenly watched for pointers to a possible bigger opposition alliance before the next Lok Sabha polls.

OneIndia News

