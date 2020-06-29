Bye daddy: Young man messages minutes before died of COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, June 29: Minutes before succumbing to COVID-19, a 26 year old man sent a selfie video to his father from the hospital bed saying that he was feeling breathless as the doctors are alleged to have removed ventilator support.

The incident took place on Friday night and it came to light on Sunday after the video was extensively shared on the social media.

"They have removed ventilator and have not been responding to my plea for the last three hours to provide oxygen support. My heart has stopped and only lungs are working, but I am unable to breathe, daddy. Bye daddy. Bye all, bye daddy," the man said in a short video.

The father said that his son died minutes after sending the video. His last rites were performed on Saturday. My son was suffering from high fever on June 24. He was admitted to the Chest Hospital on June 24, where he breathed his last, the father also said.

The allegations were however denied by the Superintendent of the Chest Hospital, Mahboob Khan. The ventilator support was very much there, but the patient was in such a critical stage that he could not feel the oxygen supply, Khan said. The man had died of sudden collapse of heart. Usually aged people die because of collapse of lungs infected by COVID-19. We are today seeing a new phenomenon of people in the age group of 25 to 40 succumbing due to the viral infection, Khan further added.