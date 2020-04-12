By sending ministers back to office, Govt aims at instilling confidence in people

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 12: The decision to ask all ministers to return their offices starting Monday is aimed at get the machinery running and also instil confidence in the people.

This is aimed at sending a message to the people that the government establishments are returning to normalcy. However the government has made it clear that social distancing and other health protocols would be firmly in place.

Senior officials told OneIndia that officers of the joint secretary rank and above will be working from office. One third of essential staff too would report to work. The non-essential staff have however told not to come to office.

In the case of the essential staff, they would operate on a rotational basis, the officer cited above said.

Several ministries have been working at 3 or 5 per cent of its actual strength ever since the lockdown was announced by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on March 24.

During the lockdown, officials held meetings through the NIIA promoted video conference platforms. The files were moved and cleared through the e-office tools. Top officials however went to office since the financial year was coming to an end.