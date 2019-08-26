  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    By-polls on four seats announced by EC

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Delhi, Aug 26: The Election Commission has announced by-elections to one assembly seat each in Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Chhattisgarh and Kerala.

    The bypolls for Dantewada (Chhattisgarh), Pala (Kerala), Badharghat (Tripura) and Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) assembly seats will be held on September 23.

    By-polls on four seats announced by EC

    The bypoll in Hamirpur was necessitated by the disqualification of BJP MLA Ashok Chandel. Byelections to 12 other Assembly seats in UP are also due as most of the sitting MLAs won the Lok Sabha elections this year. But the dates are yet to be announced by the poll panel.

    Article 370 gone: EC gets set to undertake delimitation in J&K

    The Dantewada, Pala and Badharghat bypolls were necessitated following the death of the respective sitting MLAs.

    While the notification for the byelections would be issued on August 28, counting will be held on September 27, the EC said.

    More ELECTION COMMISSION News

    Read more about:

    election commission uttar pradesh tripura chhattisgarh kerala by polls

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue