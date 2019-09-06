By keeping Tamil Nadu guards, how Tihar authorities are creating language barrier for Chidambaram

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 06: Former union minister, P Chidambaram who is lodged in the Tihar jail, will not be guarded by personnel from Tamil Nadu.

The same rule is applicable to all other prison inmates, who are usually not guarded by personnel of their respective states. The jail authorities do this to ensure that no inmate gets comfortable with the guards.

For instance, the guards from Tamil Nadu usually guard those inmates who do not understand Tamil. This is done largely to ensure that a language barrier is created and the inmates do not get comfortable.

Chidambaram spent the night in Tihar jail after a CBI court remanded him in judicial custody for two weeks.

He has been lodged at the jail number 7 at Tihar and this is the cell that is normally used for those persons, whose cases are probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

On Friday morning at around 6 am, he was served breakfast, which included porridge, bread and poha. He was also served tea.

He had demanded a western toilet facility and was granted the same as per the rules of the prison manual.

During his first night in jail, a close watch was kept on him and jail authorities said that he was restless. While he would get no special facility, he will be able to walk outside his prison cell, like other prisoners.

He was allowed to carry with him his medicines. He had a light dinner that included chapatis. Jail authorities say that he will be allowed to watch television for a specified time. He would also be given newspapers apart from having access to the jail library.

Chidambaram, who was brought to Tihar Jail on September 5 evening, will get no special facilities, except a separate cell and a Western toilet as specified by the court, jail officials said.