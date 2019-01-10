By Jan 29 SC registry has to examine over 10,000 Ayodhya case records stored in 50 trunks

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 10: The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing on the Ayodhya appeals after Justice Uday U Lalit recused himself from hearing the case.

    It was pointed out by the Muslim petitioners that Justice Lalit part of the Constitution Bench headed by the CJI had represented Kalyan Singh in a related case. The mater has now been adjourned to January 29 before which the Constitution Bench would be re-constituted.

    In the meantime, the Supreme Court's registry would have to physically examine the records stored in the 50 sealed trunks in a sealed room. The registry would have to report back on January 29. There is lack of clarity about the correctness of the translations of the records. The registry would have to examine the same with the help of experts.
    This is no ordinary task and here is what the registry would need to examine before January 29.

    The registry would have to physically examine the records stored in 50 sealed trunks.

    These contain 130 issues framed by the Allahabad High Court, depositions of 88 witnesses that run into 13,886 pages, 533 exhibits, 257 documents exhibited and 4,304 printed pages of the High Court verdict. All this would have to be done by January 29.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 11:37 [IST]
