For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019
By-elections 2019: Full list of winners
India
New Delhi, Oct 24: By-election results of polling held in 51 assembly seats across 17 states and two Lok Sabha seats is out and the full list of winners is given below. Eleven assembly seats from Uttar Pradesh, six from Gujarat, five from Bihar, four seats in Kerala went to polls on October 21, along with 25 other assembly seats.
Arunachal Pradesh by-election result: List of winners
|Constituency Name
|Winner
|Loser
|Khonsa West
|Chakat Aboh (Ind)
|Azet Homtok (Ind)
Himachal Pradesh by-election result: List of winners
|Constituency Name
|Winner
|Runner up
|Dharmashala
|Vishal Nehria (BJP)
|Rakesh Kumar (Ind)
|Pachhad
|Reena Kashyap (BJP)
|Gangu Ram Musafir (Congress)
Tamil Nadu by-election: List of winners
|Constituency Name
|Winner
|Runner up
Manoharan (Congress)