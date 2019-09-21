  • search
    By-election to 64 constituencies on October 21

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 21: By-election to 64 constituencies, including one Lok Sabha seat across 18 states along with the state elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on October 21. The results will be announced on October 24.

    The by-elections will be held in Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora told the reporters.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    In Karnataka, where disqualification of 17 rebel MLAs led to the collapse of H D Kumaraswamy government, bypolls will be held in 15 seats. In Assam, where the citizens' list was published last month, by-elections will be held in four assembly constituencies.

    During the media briefing, the Election Commission also announced the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls dates. According to the dates announced by the commission, both Haryana and Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21.

    While the term of 288-member Maharashtra assembly ends on November 9, that of the 90-member Haryana assembly expires on November 2.

