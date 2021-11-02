Bypolls 2021: All you need to know about counting date, time and other details

By Election Results 2021: No victory celebrations after counting of votes, says EC

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 02: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday asked the authorities to ensure that no victory celebration or procession takes place during or after the counting of votes for the ongoing by-polls to three Lok Sabha seats and 29 assembly constituencies spread across 13 states.

"No victory procession after counting permissible. Not more than 2 persons allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative receives certification of election from Returning Officer concerned," EC said in a statement.

The seats where Lok Sabha bye-elections were held were Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. Of the 29 assembly constituencies going to the bypolls, five were in Assam, four in West Bengal, three each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each in Bihar, Karnataka and Rajasthan and one seat each is in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana.

In all the three Lok Sabha constituencies, the sitting members had died. The Mandi seat fell vacant after the death of Ramswaroop Sharma (BJP) in March. The bye-election to the Khandwa parliamentary constituency was necessitated following the death of BJP member Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan while in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, it was due to the demise of Independent Lok Sabha member Mohan Delkar.

Though the number of constituencies going to bypolls is not crucial from the viewpoint of the government's stability but the results will send a message across the state about the performance of the government.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 11:07 [IST]