By-election results 2019: LDF's Mani C Kappan wins Pala constituency by over 2000 votes

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 27: The counting of the votes for the assembly bypolls in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, Tripura's Badharghat, Kerala's Pala, UP's Hamirpur assembly constituencies began at 8 am. The results will be declared later in the day. The polling was conducted on September 23. With the results kicking in, Left Democratic Front's Mani C Kappan has won Kerala's Pala legislative assembly constituency by-elections by over 2000 votes against UDF's Jose Tom.

Kerala: Pala

Kappan got 54,137 votes, while Kerala Congress (M) candidate Jose Tom could manage only 51,194. BJP's N. Hari came a distant third with 18,044 votes.

Kappan will succeed his namesake and former finance minister K.M. Mani. Pala, a traditional Congress bastion, had backed Kerala Congress (M) supremo Mani for more than five decades until his death on April 9 this year.

Meanwhile, the Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hailed verdict in Pala. "It is big victory for us. The state government will continue to introduce people friendly measures" he said in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala's Pala Assembly seat, which fell vacant after Kerala Congress (M) veteran K M Mani died in April, recorded a 71.41 percent turnout.

UP: Hamirpur

According to latest trends, BJP candidate continues to be in the lead in UP's Hamirpur assembly seat after 19 rounds of counting. With 38, 996 votes uvraj Singh was leading by over 8,400 votes over his nearest rival of Samajwadi Party.

By-election voting for Hamirpur Assembly segment seat began amid tight security where 51 percent polling was recorded.

Chhattisgarh: Dantewada

Both the Congress and the BJP are eyeing victory in the Naxal-affected Dantewada seat. The candidate of ruling Congress party is currently ahead after seventh round of counting. Devati Karma was leading by 6,101 votes.

Around 60% polling was recorded in Maoist-affected Dantewada assembly by-poll of Chhattisgarh on Monday. In the 2018 assembly election, the constituency had recorded a voter turnout of 60.67 per cent while it was 62.03 per cent in 2013 assembly election.

Tripura: Badharghat:

In Tripura's Badharghat by polls, the BJP candidate continues to be ahead with 3,748 votes after the third round of counting.

Bye-elections in Tripura's Badharghat assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 79.29 per cent till 5 pm, officials said.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA Dilip Sarkar on April 1 this year. While both BJP and Congress said there was no major violence, CPI(M) alleged that their polling agents were thrown out of elections centres in many areas.