    By-election results 2019: BJP wins Hamirpur and Badharghat seats; Pala goes to LDF

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 27: The counting of the votes for the assembly bypolls in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, Tripura's Badharghat, Kerala's Pala, UP's Hamirpur assembly constituencies began at 8 am.

    The polling was conducted on September 23. With the results kicking in, Left Democratic Front's Mani C Kappan has won Kerala's Pala legislative assembly constituency by-elections by over 2000 votes against UDF's Jose Tom.

    By-election results 2019: LDFs Mani C Kappan wins Pala constituency by over 2000 votes
    Mani C Kappan

    Kerala: Pala

    Kappan got 54,137 votes, while Kerala Congress (M) candidate Jose Tom could manage only 51,194. BJP's N. Hari came a distant third with 18,044 votes.

    Kappan will succeed his namesake and former finance minister K.M. Mani. Pala, a traditional Congress bastion, had backed Kerala Congress (M) supremo Mani for more than five decades until his death on April 9 this year.

    Meanwhile, the Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hailed verdict in Pala. "It is a big victory for us. The state government will continue to introduce people friendly measures" he said in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Kerala's Pala Assembly seat, which fell vacant after Kerala Congress (M) veteran K M Mani died in April, recorded a 71.41 percent turnout.

    UP: Hamirpur

    BJP won the Hamirpur assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh after it fell vacant following the conviction of BJP MLA Ashok Kumar Chandel in a 22-year-old murder case. BJP candidate Yuvraj Singh won with a margin of 17,771 votes and bagged 74,168 votes while Samajwadi Party candidate Manoj Prajapati secured 56,397 votes and BSP's Naushad Ali got 28,749 votes, respectively.

    By-election voting for Hamirpur Assembly segment seat began amid tight security where 51 percent polling was recorded.

    Chhattisgarh: Dantewada

    Both the Congress and the BJP are eyeing victory in the Naxal-affected Dantewada seat. After concluding the 15th round of counting, Congress continues to dominate Dantewada bypoll with over 1,400 votes. Devati Karma was leading by 6,101 votes.

    Around 60% polling was recorded in Maoist-affected Dantewada assembly by-poll of Chhattisgarh on Monday. In the 2018 assembly election, the constituency had recorded a voter turnout of 60.67 percent while it was 62.03 percent in 2013 assembly election.

    Tripura: Badharghat:

    BJP candidate Mimi Majumder won the Badharghat Assembly by-poll in Tripura defeating her nearest CPI-M rival Bulti Biswas by a margin of 5,276 votes, election officials said.

    Bye-elections in Tripura's Badharghat assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 79.29 per cent till 5 pm, officials said.

    The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA Dilip Sarkar on April 1 this year. While both BJP and Congress said there was no major violence, CPI(M) alleged that their polling agents were thrown out of elections centres in many areas.

    More COUNTING News

    Read more about:

    counting bypolls

