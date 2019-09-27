By-election results 2019: BJP wins Hamirpur and Badharghat seats; Pala goes to LDF

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 27: The counting of the votes for the assembly bypolls in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, Tripura's Badharghat, Kerala's Pala, UP's Hamirpur assembly constituencies began at 8 am.

The polling was conducted on September 23. With the results kicking in, Left Democratic Front's Mani C Kappan has won Kerala's Pala legislative assembly constituency by-elections by over 2000 votes against UDF's Jose Tom.

Kerala: Pala

Kappan got 54,137 votes, while Kerala Congress (M) candidate Jose Tom could manage only 51,194. BJP's N. Hari came a distant third with 18,044 votes.

Kappan will succeed his namesake and former finance minister K.M. Mani. Pala, a traditional Congress bastion, had backed Kerala Congress (M) supremo Mani for more than five decades until his death on April 9 this year.

Meanwhile, the Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hailed verdict in Pala. "It is a big victory for us. The state government will continue to introduce people friendly measures" he said in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala's Pala Assembly seat, which fell vacant after Kerala Congress (M) veteran K M Mani died in April, recorded a 71.41 percent turnout.

UP: Hamirpur

BJP won the Hamirpur assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh after it fell vacant following the conviction of BJP MLA Ashok Kumar Chandel in a 22-year-old murder case. BJP candidate Yuvraj Singh won with a margin of 17,771 votes and bagged 74,168 votes while Samajwadi Party candidate Manoj Prajapati secured 56,397 votes and BSP's Naushad Ali got 28,749 votes, respectively.

By-election voting for Hamirpur Assembly segment seat began amid tight security where 51 percent polling was recorded.

Chhattisgarh: Dantewada

Both the Congress and the BJP are eyeing victory in the Naxal-affected Dantewada seat. After concluding the 15th round of counting, Congress continues to dominate Dantewada bypoll with over 1,400 votes. Devati Karma was leading by 6,101 votes.

Around 60% polling was recorded in Maoist-affected Dantewada assembly by-poll of Chhattisgarh on Monday. In the 2018 assembly election, the constituency had recorded a voter turnout of 60.67 percent while it was 62.03 percent in 2013 assembly election.

Tripura: Badharghat:

BJP candidate Mimi Majumder won the Badharghat Assembly by-poll in Tripura defeating her nearest CPI-M rival Bulti Biswas by a margin of 5,276 votes, election officials said.

Bye-elections in Tripura's Badharghat assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 79.29 per cent till 5 pm, officials said.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA Dilip Sarkar on April 1 this year. While both BJP and Congress said there was no major violence, CPI(M) alleged that their polling agents were thrown out of elections centres in many areas.