By-election results 2019: Counting underway in 4 assembly seats

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 27: The counting of the votes for the assembly bypolls in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, Tripura's Badharghat, Kerala's Pala, UP's Hamirpur assembly constituencies began at 8 am. The results will be declared later in the day. The polling was conducted on September 23.

According to agency reports, postal ballots will be taken up for counting first, followed by EVMs. The process will conclude after 20 rounds. The voting will also be verified with Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT).

Both the Congress and the BJP are eyeing victory in the Naxal-affected Dantewada seat, while in Pala, the outcome is expected to be a litmus test for the ruling CPIM-led LDF.

Bye-elections in Tripura's Badharghat assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 79.29 per cent till 5 pm, officials said. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA Dilip Sarkar on April 1 this year. While both BJP and Congress said there was no major violence, CPI(M) alleged that their polling agents were thrown out of elections centres in many areas.

Kerala's Pala Assembly seat, which fell vacant after Kerala Congress (M) veteran K M Mani died in April, recorded a 71.41 percent turnout.

Around 60% polling was recorded in Maoist-affected Dantewada assembly by-poll of Chhattisgarh on Monday. In the 2018 assembly election, the constituency had recorded a voter turnout of 60.67 per cent while it was 62.03 per cent in 2013 assembly election.

No Maoist violence was reported during the by-poll apart from security forces recovering a 5kg IED (Improvised Explosive Device), planted by Maoist under Katekalyan police station area.

By-election voting for Hamirpur Assembly segment seat began amid tight security where 51 percent polling was recorded.