By earning goodwill of Muslims, Lashkar trying to set up major base in India

New Delhi, Oct 16: The probe by the National Investigation Agency into the module of the Falah-e-Insaniyat has unearthed several routes that the group had used to bring in money to India.

The arrest of Mohammad Samlam and his subsequent questioning has helped the NIA unearth the routes that were being used by the FeF, which is the financial wing of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

During the course of the investigation it also came to light that members of the FeF were constantly routing money in several places to create a base. It also came to light that the outfit had funded the construction of a Mosque in Mewat, Haryana.

NIA officials say that the idea was to create a goodwill among the people and then rope them into their fold. This was clearly done with the intention of creating a base and the outfit was taking it one step at a time.

The construction of a Mosque and then paying money to poor families in the village was all part of a larger propaganda, NIA officials have also learnt. Nearly 70 lakh had been pumped into Haryana alone.

Similar modus operandi:

The modus operandi by the FeF originally the Jamaat-ud-Dawa is similar in India as well as in Pakistan. The JuD or FeF is the financial wing of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, which carried out the Mumbai 26/11 attack.

Over the years, it has built up a solid network in Pakistan. It is the first to run to calamity hit areas and pump in money before setting up relief camps. Over the years, this group has earned a lot of good will among the poor. They in turn are ready to send their children to join the group, who later go on to become terrorists.

Going by the latest investigation by the NIA, it is clear that the FeF was implementing a similar modus operandi in India as well. Money was being pumped in through hawala networks from Dubai. The route was set up following a meeting of Salman with the Deputy Chief of the outfit in Dubai.

By constructing Mosques, doing charity work etc, the group was trying to earn legitimacy. This was the case in Pakistan as well and for years the country has defended the JuD as a charitable outfit.

However Indian Intelligence Bureau officials say that the charity work is just a cover.

While a certain sum of money is used for charity, a large amount is moved towards terror related activities. In the past we have seen how the JuD had been collecting money from Hajj pilgrims in Saudi. Most of the money that was collected was pumped in for terror related activities.

During the investigations, the NIA has seized cash to the tune of Rs 1.5 crore apart from other incriminating material such as mobile phones, laptops, pen drives etc. The NIA said that when Salman had visited Dubai, he met with the Deputy Chief of the FeF. He was identified as the point man who would receive the money and then distribute it. The idea was to earn the good will of the people, who in turn would be later expected to do work for the terror group.

The probe is ongoing and the NIA is now studying the books of the Mosque to ascertain how much money this terror group had pumped in. The trail of the money leading up to the homes of the poor is also under investigation, NIA officials say.

What is Falah-e-Insaniyat:

Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation is a Lahore, Pakistan based organisation established by Jamat-ud- Dawa. It is a front-end organisation of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, a terror organisation proscribed under the UAPA.

It was founded in 1990 by Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, who is designated as global terrorist by the USA.

FeF is placed on the list of terrorist organisations as per entry 33 in the First Schedule to the UAPA read with Prevention and Suppression of Terrorism (Implementation of Security Council Resolutions) Order 2016. Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation was also designated as a Terrorist entity by USA in 2010.