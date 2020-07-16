By Diwali, we will have 55-60 per cent of pre-COVID domestic flights: Aviation Minister

YouTube
    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 16: Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday underlined that bilateral air bubbles will be the way to resume international travel amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

    "Unless the international civil aviation space reclaims its pre-covid space, air bubbles are the only answer to international flights," the minister said in a press conference on Thursday.

    "We will carry as many people as we can through these air bubbled. But it will not be free. There will be some checks and balances and the foreign countries are also imposing restrictions. So even if you have visa and all, special permission will be required," the minister said.

    ''I expect that in coming few weeks the number of flights may be increased depending on the situation. We are assuming that by Diwali this year, we will have 55-60 per cent of pre-COVID domestic flights operating in India,'' the minister said.

    Puri also said Air France will operate 28 flights between Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore to Paris from July 18 till August 1 while United Air will operate 18 flights between Delhi, Mumbai to Newark till 31 July

    Story first published: Thursday, July 16, 2020, 16:39 [IST]
