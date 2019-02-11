'By 2030 India would be the 2nd largest world economy,' says Modi at petrotech 2019

New DElhi, Feb 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 13th International Oil and Gas Conference- PETROTECH-2019 in Greater Noida. He also addressed the inaugural session of the event.

While addressing the gathering, Modi said that the energy is a key driver of socio-economic growth. ''Energy justice is also a key objective for me and a top priority for India. Towards this end, we have developed and implemented many policies. The results of these efforts are now evident. Electricity has reached all our rural areas,'' he said.

Modi said,''India recently became the 6th largest economy in the world. According to a recent report, by 2030 India would be the 2nd largest world economy. We are also the 3rd largest energy consumer in the world with the demand growing at more than 5% annually.''

The Prime Minister said, winds of change are evident in the global energy arena. He said energy supply, sources and consumption patterns are changing. ''India remains an attractive market for energy companies with energy demand expected to be more than double by 2040,'' he further said.

The 3-day biennial event began at India Expo Mart on Sunday. Modi said, the petrotech has served a platform to discuss the challenges the world is facing in the energy sector. Over 95 Energy Ministers from partner countries and 7000 delegates from around 70 countries are expected to be part of PETROTECH -2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan also , India has made tremendous strides in providing energy justice to all. He said, UJJWALA scheme and expansion of City Gas Distribution Network have provided clean cooking gas to people.